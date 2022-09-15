Bob White and Todd Albert were honored by the Aroostook League

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook League recognized two people who were a part of the League for over a a decade.Todd Albert who had been the Cariobu Middle School Athletic Director for over 10 years was presented a sweater for his service to the student athletes and Bob White who served as secretary for the League for over 30 years was also presented an award for his service. White was involved in sports throughout his life and his dedication to the Aroostook League was recognized.

Bob White:”It has been a great ride and I have met a lot of great people. The thing that impresses me the most is everyone here during those 31 years is now they are dedicated to the students and how they want the best for their schools and the programs.”

