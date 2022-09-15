Gusty Winds The Big Weather Story Today With Highs Barely Making It Into the 60s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We were able to dry things out by the time we got to mid afternoon yesterday and that of course led to some chillier temperatures. Last night another cold front came through and that is now past us. In the last 24 hours we have seen temperatures decrease for most of us between 10 and 15 degrees. Temperatures at this time yesterday were in the 60s. We are now starting our day off with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It’s also worth noting dewpoints at this point are already into the low 40s. By the time we get into the mid morning, they will be in the low to mid 30s. That is a 30 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.

24 Hour Temp Difference (WAGM)

The other big story this morning is the winds. Most of us are experiencing sustained winds just below or at 10 mph. They are still out of the northwest. Those winds will continue to get gusty throughout the day. Right now, we are seeing gusts for some us above the 25 mph mark. By mid afternoon far western portions of the county have a chance at making it to 40 mph.

Current Wind Gusts (WAGM)

High temperatures today will land right into the upper 50s to low 60s. We are now talking temperatures below average for this time of year. With the gusty winds I expect things to feel a bit chillier than that. Lows tonight have a chance of getting into the upper 30s. Estcourt will wind up being your coldest spot on the map right above the 35 degree mark. At this point, we will be able to get rid of whatever cloud cover we had for the daytime hours and that will lead to much clearer weather tomorrow.

High Temperature Trend (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will struggle to get into the low 60s for most of us. While it will be on the chillier side, it will be a mostly sunny day. The good news is that temperatures will look to increase by the time we get to Saturday. Highs will be right around average in the mid to upper 60s. Our temperature trend has us hovering around the mid 60s through mid week next week. The end of the week right now looks to have temperatures in the upper 60s and near 70 degrees again. We look to hang onto the sunshine through the weekend. It’s not until Monday where clouds will be working their way back into the region. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

