Gusty Winds Continue Tomorrow with More Sunshine Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a dry day stepping outside today as high pressure off to our west has tried to build into the region. The low pressure system off to our east has stalled out, sandwiching us in between the two systems over the next couple of days. This has been leading to gusty winds across the region during the day today, and will continue to provide gusty winds to the region at least through tomorrow evening. We are looking at more sunshine returning to the region tomorrow as high pressure is able to get a bit closer. This nice weather sticks around for the first part of the weekend with plenty of sunshine expected Saturday.

Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The mostly clear skies expected for most, combined with strong northwesterly winds will lead to cooler temperatures working into the region, however this will not be the coldest night of this cool stretch. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to climb up into the mid to upper 50s once again. While more sunshine is expected during the day tomorrow, I don’t think it will help temperatures a whole lot, as winds are still expected to be gusty throughout the day tomorrow. Tomorrow night brings concern as clear skies, combined with calming winds will likely lead to temperatures falling back into the lower to mid 30s across the county. This means we’ll be looking at frost potential overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, as well as a similar night in store Sunday night and into Monday morning. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the clear skies expected during the day tomorrow. This won’t help high temperatures, as they’ll still struggle to make it into the upper 50s. Clear skies overnight Friday and into Saturday morning leads to chilly overnight lows falling back close to the freezing mark. Saturday features plenty of sunshine once again with temperatures a bit warmer. Highs are expected to make it into the lower to mid 60s. We’ll see our next system move into the region Saturday night, bringing rain showers, heavy at times, to the county going into Sunday morning. I think we’ll see the showers taper off mid morning Sunday, eventually leading to more sunshine by the afternoon and evening.

For more information on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

