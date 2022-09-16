Gusty Winds Continue with Chilly Overnight Low Temperatures in the Low 30s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. We are once again off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Of course paired with the gusty northwesterly winds, things feel a bit chillier than that. Any clouds we did have yesterday have cleared out which allowed for things to cool off during the overnight hours. Clearing skies will remain with us through the course of the day. Our current weather setup has an area of high pressure building for today and will continue the sunny pattern however we will have a warm front not too far behind it brining some more chances for rain into early portions of next week.

Current Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Current wind gusts are definitely on the lighter side, but there are a few places where things have already gotten gusty. To our north we started the morning off with gusts up to 25 mph already. I do expect things to be on the gusty side yet again for a good majority of us through the course of today. By noon, we will be near the 30 mph mark. That looks to be the most windy part of the day because we can see things start to calm down by the evening commute. The greatest improvement won’t come until we get into the overnight hours with gusts only reaching up to 10 mph.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

High temperatures today will struggle to get into the low 60s making things feel a bit below average for this time of year. With not many clouds in sight, lows will plummet into the low to mid 30s overnight. One thing worth mentioning is with lows near the freezing mark frost will be a concern for most areas. That being said, if you have any plants outdoors, you will want to make sure they are covered.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Luckily, any chilly temperatures we had for highs the past couple of days will not be present on the weekend. We will return to average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. This is my pick day of the weekend because this is where we will see the most sunshine. Sunday highs will be in the 60s, but we will be we watching for some scattered showers throughout the morning. It looks like the bulk of the activity will be to our south. However some of us may be into some scattered showers far southern Aroostook as well as into Washington county. It looks to clear out by mid morning. If you can hold off on your outdoor plans until afternoon that will be the best time. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, we will be seeing the sunshine through Saturday. It’s going to be a while until we see the full sunshine again unfortunately. Some more scattered shower chances will come into play on Monday with the arrival of a warm front. Rain looks to continue into Tuesday, but then we will dry out again. Highs throughout the week mainly hovering around the 60 degree mark. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

