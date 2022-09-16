Houlton Humane Society In Need of Fosters

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

An increase in animals being surrendered has some shelters seeking alternative ways to care for them. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We’re a no kill shelter, we try to help as many animals in our community and the towns we contract with as possible. Because we’re no kill, we don’t euthanize to make room for new animals. We have to look for other alternatives like foster care”

Catherine “CJ” Virgie is the Shelter Manager for the Houlton Humane Society, she says due to an increase in requests to take in animals, the shelter is full and is in need of fosters.

“Right Now people are moving, new babies being born in the home, parent passing and not being able to take in their animals, and we also take in seized animals from the state, it they’re being abused or neglected, and if we have room, they come here too. The Shelter is just a temporary spot, and when we’re full it makes it hard to help other people”

Virgie says that the Houlton Humane Society can house around 40 cats and 6 dogs, however they also have a waiting list, additional animals who need to be taken in, because there is no room to place them at the shelter.

“There’s 40 on it right now, dogs included, cats, we’ve even taken birds in the past, rabbits. It’s long because we need room here. So the Foster Program is a huge asset to us.”

Virgie went on to say that the Houlton Humane Society will soon be hosting a Foster class to help introduce people to the concept of foster care for animals. For anyone interested in adopting or fostering, or for more information regarding Houlton Humane Society visit https://www.houltonhumanesociety.us/

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

