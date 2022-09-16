Limestone Community School Committee Finds Solutions to Lead in Water

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Limestone Community School Committee addressed concerns and allegations, the Superintendent waited months before notifying the public of high lead levels in the school’s drinking water.

According to the Maine Drinking Water Program, Schools are responsible for distributing public notice of lead testing results within 5 days of receiving them. Wednesday night at a school committee meeting, William Dobbins, Superintendent of the school, stated he was unaware of any deadline. He said he was under the impression that information had to flow through the Committee prior to being disclosed to the public.

“If I missed a deadline, it was not intentional. I have the best interest of the school children. There was some miscommunication by the paper, which needs to be corrected. " says Dobbins.

“The test results are the test results, us seeing them are not going to change those numbers, so I think that they need to go out to the public within that 5 day window.” - Amanda Smith – Limestone School Committee Member

Members of the community and faculty of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, who share the building with Limestone Community School were present for public comment. Dobbins and the Committee worked to find solutions to affected areas of the school, prioritizing remedial efforts to affected fixtures that are most used by students and staff and developed a plan to notify the public of the results of future tests.

