Limestone Superintendent Accused of Withholding Water Test Results

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Superintendent of Limestone Schools has come under fire for withholding the results of water testing that was conducted earlier this year.

Sam Critchlow, Executive Director of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics says, he had to reach out to the state to receive the results, which were provided to the superintendent back in March. In June a letter went out to families and school employees regarding the test, however Critchlow has significant concerns regarding the 3 month gap between the district receiving the results, and notifying those affected.

“Water Sources in this building have had above action levels of lead for many years, I think you can anticipate that in an older building. What’s new this year is the state law requiring the public notification of the lead results. What compelled me to bring this to the public’s attention was my inability to get basic public records and health information easily from the Limestone Superintendent, in my calls to the state this Wednesday, that’s when I learned that the results had been withheld from us and from the public for a period of 3 months.”

25 of the 37 water fixtures in the building tested well above Maine and the EPA’s limit for lead in water. WAGM reached out to Limestone Community Schools to speak with Superintendent William Dobbins, however we were told he was unavailable for comment. The Limestone Community School committee plans to address the water testing results next Wednesday at 5pm.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.