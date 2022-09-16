Maine Sports Legends Honors John Plourde

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou native John Plourde is a name that is very recognizeable in the sports community not only in the County, but in the State of Maine. Plourde was a long time coach and referree and on Sunday he will be placed in the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors.

< John Plourde:” It is something that wasn’t on my radar, although I am very familiar with the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors. I have been there a few times. Back in 2010 I spoke on behalf of my father who was inducted posthumously.”

Plourde started teaching in Caribou in 1979 and helped start the girl’s soccer team in the early 80′s

Plourde:” Field hockey was still a big sport, unfortunately in Aroostook County everybody had gone away from field hockey and went to soccer. I think their nearest competition was Stearns and then Bangor south. It was next to impossible for the Vikings to have a field hockey schedule.”

In the mid 80′s the County was a soccer hotbed and in 1986 when the Vikings won the State title, they were battled tested because of their tough County schedule.

Plourde:” You mentioned Houlton, Joe Feeney had a powerhouse. Eddie Marshall in Madawaska always caused fits for everybody. Fort Kent with Pat Voisine had a nice program, Presque Isle was competitive, and Limestone was a smaller schooler, but they were outstanding with Stephanie Doyle.”

Plourde was one of the top basketball officials in the State and refereed for 39 years in Maine and one in North Carolina. He worked several State Games including this one in 1990 when Presque Isle won the gold ball.

Plourde:” I had 16 State Championships in basketball.”

Plourde is still very active he still plays softball on a senior men’s team, competes in tennis and pickleball tournaments and still hits the golf course. Plourde is also still working with youth

Plourde:” I continue to do softball umpiring at the middle school and high school level as well as volleyball. I have been very fortunate to have three state championships down here in North Carolina.”

Plourde, Ron Ericson and Monica Bearden will all be honored on Sunday for their work and dedication to youth sports. Plourde will be thinking about his long relationships brought on by sports, but even though he is no longer in the County he still has a place in heart for this area.

Plourde:” Certainly thinking of Aroostok County. I may have left the County, but there still a lot of wonderful experiences that I have had, and the County means an awful lot to me.”

