MPA Representatives meet with the Aroostook League

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Maine Principal Association representatives were at the Aroostook League meeting to discuss several different topics. Mike Burnham and Mike Bisson try to attend a meeting with each league around the state each fall.

(Mike Burnham):” It’s great to be in Aroostook County and have the opportunity to come up and meet with the outstanding Athletic Administrators up here. But also, the hospitality of the County who always make us feel welcome. It is a pleasure to travel north.:

(Mike Bisson):” I think this gives us a great opportunity to talk about local issues. We go to all eight leagues in the State and we have an agenda that we want to talk about and then we open it up to have conversation on local issues.”

Burnham and Bisson both say that while some schools and league deal with different issues they all have issues in common.

Bisson:” Northern Maine, Southern Maine, Downeast everybody has their own issues, but I think what you find is even though the size of the schools may be different they are all dealing with the same types of issues. If you have that sport, you are probably dealing with a similar issue. There is a lot of cross over, but there are local issues to deal with.”

The trip north is also a fact-finding mission and chance for the MPA representatives to see the facilities in this area.

Burnham:” It’s really neat to see where the kids are playing and the great jobs that schools and communities have done putting these together.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.