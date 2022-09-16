Sunshine to Start the Weekend with Scattered Showers Likely Sunday Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’re looking at some of the coolest weather so far this season going into the weekend. Clear skies and patchy fog look to develop going into tonight. This allows for temperatures to fall back into the lower to mid 30s across the county. I think some spots over the western part of the county could be looking at a possible frost because of this. Going into tomorrow, the fog looks to burn off, leading to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will still be cool, only making it into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night clouds will begin to increase as scattered showers look possible during the early morning hours of Sunday. Sunday starts with some morning showers, but clouds will eventually clear back out, leading to more sunshine by the afternoon, allowing temperatures to climb up into the lower 60s. Clear skies overnight Sunday and into Monday morning once again allow temperatures to fall back close to the freezing mark, meaning another possible freeze is possible then.

This Weekend at a Glance (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure system currently sitting off to our north and west. This will eventually make its way east overnight tonight and into tomorrow, keeping the nice weather with us for Saturday, but also bringing the gusty winds that we’ve been seeing over the past few days to an end. We’ll eventually see another low pressure sitting further to our west make its way over us Saturday night and into Sunday, bringing shower chances back to the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

With low temperatures tonight expected to be as cold as they are, the national weather service has issued a frost advisory for northwestern Aroostook through 8 am tomorrow. This is due to the cooler temperatures that are expected. Keep in mind a frost advisory is issued when temperatures are expected to be between 32 to 36 degrees, whereas a freeze warning is issued if temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees. Either way it’s important to bring in any sensitive plants if you are able to, or cover them up with plastic or a blanket if you want them to last through the night.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, & Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower 30s over western parts of the county. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer as you work your way east, but I think everyone sees the 30s overnight tonight.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures tomorrow look to make it into the mid 60s for most. I think plenty of sunshine, along with lighter westerly winds will likely lead to a wonderful feeling day outside. Certainly get outside and enjoy the day if you can, as Sunday doesn’t look to be as nice. Going hour by hour throughout the next couple days shows the clear skies and sunshine expected throughout the day tomorrow. We could see a few clouds begin to move in late afternoon, but I think the bulk of the cloud cover waits to move in until the overnight hours. At this point, scattered showers are expected to fill in from northwest to southeast, continuing into the morning hours of Sunday. We’ll eventually see showers taper off by late Sunday morning, leading to some sunshine going into Sunday afternoon, and a clear overnight Sunday into Monday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

