Clouds Increase This Evening Leading to Scattered Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. Starting things off with our temperature change in the last 24 hours, we were off to a bit of a chilly start this morning. Most places are running 20 degrees cooler than we were at this time yesterday. Temperatures are currently on the warming trend into the upper 30s to low 40s, but we did start the morning off in the 30s. You had to travel far south into Washington county for temperatures to be up and over the 40 degree mark earlier on. That was the reason the National Weather Service had placed us in a frost advisory through 8AM.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup has us on the drier side of things through the morning and into the afternoon hours. As we get into the overnight hours, we will be watching for some chances of showers in southern Aroostook. That looks to become more widespread headed into tomorrow morning. The good news is we will be making improvements in the way of high temperatures today. They will get into the upper 50s to low 60s. Timing things out for you today, we will be clear through mid morning and into the afternoon. I only expect to see some clouds set up in far southern Aroostook. It’s not until the evening commute where those clouds start to fill into the region. It really isn’t until the overnight hours where some of us have a chance of seeing some scattered showers. Right now, it looks like a majority of the activity will stay to our south. This is similar to the setup we had with yesterday’s rain. The areas that look to be the most impacted will be far southern Aroostook and Washington county.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

The other good news is that lows overnight with those shower chances will only be in the low 40s. That will be because the cloud cover will increase helping to trap in some of the warmth from the day. Frost will be less of a concern with the exception of far northern portions of the county. You will be hovering near the freezing mark tonight. Highs tomorrow will be near the 60 degree mark across the region. We will be left with those lingering clouds in far northern portions of the county, but we will have some more chances for rain during the morning commute. You will want to pack the rain jacket and the umbrella as you head out the door.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, things will dry out on Wednesday, but we will have some more rain chances throughout the week. Once that is through we will be entering a bit of a dry stretch. Highs throughout the week will be mainly in the 60s. For more on today’s forecast tune into this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

