Section of Road to Close in Fort Fairfield Due to Pipe Installation

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

North Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield will be temporarily closed to traffic from Strickland Road to Route 1A, from Tuesday September 20th to Tuesday October 4th. The road will be closed to traffic for pipe installation across roadway for new wastewater treatment facility.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via West Limestone Rd, Bard Factory Rd, and Strickland Road.

