Steady Rain Overnight Tonight Continues into Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had quite the chilly start across the county this morning. Like I mentioned Friday evening, Sunday night into Monday looked to bring another potential for frost, and it delivered in some spots across Aroostook. Estcourt station had a freeze last night with temperatures falling back into the mid 20s. Elsewhere temperatures were a bit warmer, but still quite a few towns county wide fell back below the freezing mark.

This Morning's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The good news is that we aren’t looking at freezing temperatures returning anytime soon. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system looking to impact our weather tonight and continuing into tomorrow. This looks to provide steady rain to the region during the morning hours of Tuesday, before tapering off to scattered activity during the afternoon, and eventually clearing out completely overnight into Wednesday morning. This leaves Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures climbing back into the mid 60s.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the 40s. Northern parts of the county likely fall back into the lower 40s, but southern parts could remain closer to the 50 degree mark thanks to cloud cover already entering the region, acting as a blanket to keep us insulated during the overnight. High temperatures tomorrow won’t climb very much thanks to the rain expected. Highs looks to make it into the mid to upper 50s. I think we could see some lower 60s further north, where there could be a few peaks of sun, but otherwise I think most spots will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s as easterly winds remain on the light side. Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows rain shower activity advancing into the region just after midnight tonight for most. At this point rain looks to be widespread, as well as light to moderate in intensity. Rain looks to continue into the morning commute, providing several hours of light to moderate rainfall. The activity looks to become more scattered by the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday as the center of the system itself continues to push east. We’ll see shower activity come to an end overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, allowing for skies to clear out, and some sunshine expected going into the day Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.