Mostly Cloudy Skies Expected Tomorrow with Slightly Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. It was a chillier start for some spots across the county than others, with low temperatures falling back into the upper 40s through the southern and central part of the county, with temperatures reaching the lower 40s further north closer to the border. The bigger story today has been our high temperatures, with most spots across Aroostook only reaching the lower 50s. With temperatures only reaching the lower 50s county-wide, this is well below where I was expecting high temperatures to end up. This cooler air in place has been thanks to the track and re-development of the low pressure system providing the cloud cover and rain to the region. This low pressure blocked the warmer air from getting to us, and northeasterly winds throughout the day have only worked to keep temperatures on the cold side.

Today's High & Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall reports so far from this system shows that spots over southern Aroostook are closing in on the three quarters of an inch mark. Of course we were originally expecting to see higher end amounts over southern Aroostook, and that looks like it will still be the case.

This Afternoon's Rainfall Reports (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure bringing us the rain shower activity spinning out in the Gulf of Maine this evening. As it continues to move east overnight tonight, we’ll see some improvement going into tomorrow in terms of temperatures, but at this point the computer models have shifted back towards keeping us on the cloudy side throughout the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid 40s over the western half of the county, with temperatures kept a bit warmer over eastern spots as showers continue to taper off. Northeasterly winds will remain on the light side during the overnight. Going hour by hour shows the rain shower activity continuing to taper off tonight. This sets us up with cloud cover sticking around throughout the day tomorrow. The computer models have been going back and forth on this, as last night they were thinking we would see some more sunshine. I’m going on the pessimistic side and saying that things will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but don’t be completely surprised if there are a few breaks in the clouds. High temperatures tomorrow will likely be warmer than today, making it into the lower 60s for most. Again, cloud cover during the day tomorrow will limit how much daytime heating we see, meaning most spots I don’t think will make it out of the lower 60s. Additional rainfall through tomorrow morning looks to be on the lighter side, but some spots over eastern Aroostook could be looking at an additional quarter inch of rainfall. This isn’t the only rain we’re expecting this week, with more rain shower activity likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Going hour by hour Wednesday night into Thursday morning shows the line of showers and downpours looking to develop during the early morning hour. Some of these downpours could contain some rumbles of thunder, but the chances of severe thunderstorms looks to be very low. This activity continues into the morning commute Thursday, before tapering off to scattered showers for Thursday afternoon and evening. That system pulls away from the region overnight Thursday, leaving us with cloudy skies to start Friday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

