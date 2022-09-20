Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected

JAY, Maine (WABI) - The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday.

It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.

The news release cites challenges for the closure, including an explosion of one of the mill’s pulp digesters in 2020, which they say caused “catastrophic damage” that impacted the continued operations at the mill.

“The dedicated and skilled paper making employees in our mill in Jay, Maine, have worked tirelessly to achieve financial sustainability in challenging economic times,” Pixelle President and CEO Timothy R. Hess said in a news release. “They have produced products of the highest quality and maintained a safe work environment. Economic forces beyond our control have combined to make profitable operations at the mill unsustainable. We are grateful for the efforts of the employees and are committed to assisting them with offers of continued employment at other Pixelle locations or outplacement support.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.