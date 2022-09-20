Police: Manager charged with possession of stolen weapon after holding man at gunpoint

Kendall Hamilton was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, police say.
Kendall Hamilton was arrested for possession of a stolen weapon, police say.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A store manager who, police say, held a man arrested for a standoff in Tennessee at gunpoint has also been charged in the investigation.

Investigators said when officers arrived at the Memphis location on Monday evening, Kendall Hamilton was holding the suspect at gunpoint near the rear of a Zaxby’s restaurant.

Before the confrontation, the suspect, 30-year-old Tevin Garrett, allegedly shot through a window at a McDonald’s next to the store and punched an employee unprovoked, according to WMC.

When officers got to the scene, Garrett had Hamilton and another woman cornered with a machete over his shoulder while Hamilton had a gun pointed at Garrett.

When officers confronted Garrett, they said he kept saying, “this is the end,” “shoot me,” and “there’s nothing to talk about” when they tried to negotiate.

The officers said they attempted to restrain Garrett but were ineffective. They said he attempted to pull out a knife before they tased him and then he swung at them with his machete. They tased him a second time and finally were able to take him into custody.

Tevin Garrett was arrested by police after a confrontation in Memphis.
Tevin Garrett was arrested by police after a confrontation in Memphis.(SCSO)

Upon further investigation into the situation, police said they determined the gun Hamilton used to hold up Garrett was stolen.

During the investigation, an officer said they saw the pistol inside a vehicle that belonged to Hamilton. According to an affidavit, officers continued to search the area but noticed that the gun had gone missing.

When asked why the gun was gone, Hamilton reportedly told officers he moved it because he was a convicted felon. He further explained that he entered the crime scene, a restricted area, took the gun, and gave it to another employee.

Officers did not find any record of felony convictions against Hamilton but did find that the gun was stolen.

Hamilton was charged with theft of property, tampering with evidence and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

