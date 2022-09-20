A Rainy Day Expected Becoming Scattered Into the Overnight Hours

Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. We remained mostly dry for the better part of the day yesterday and that of course was paired with a very chilly morning. Thankfully, we have rebounded from there this morning and we started the day off with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our current weather setup has an area of low pressure to our west in Vermont. That’s what has been bringing us those rain showers throughout the course of this morning. Model runs are showing this system stick around with us for a while bringing us rain through the overnight hours. The good news is we will have brief dry period tomorrow before we will have a few more chances for isolated showers in time for the first day of fall on Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

High temperatures today only get a little bit warmer from where they are now. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 50s. I wouldn’t rule out some areas getting to the 60 degree mark. You will definitely want the windshield wipers going and pack the umbrella as well as the rain jacket as you step out the door this morning. Model runs are showing a sharp cutoff to our north, but I do expect all of us to be in on the rainfall activity by mid morning. Widespread rain continues into lunch time, but we do start to see things taper off as we head into the overnight hours. The western portion of the county looks to be done with the activity earlier on based on the trend with the models. However I wouldn’t rule out a few isolated showers behind the front. Because of how long the system sticks around in eastern portions of the county, this is where I expect the larger totals to be. In general I expect most of us to just above a quarter inch.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s so we will be right around the average low for this time of year. The rain will be continuing, so as you step out the door this evening, you’ll still want the umbrella and the rain jacket. We look to dry things out for a brief point tomorrow with highs reaching into the low to mid 60s. While it will be dry, we will still be dealing with clouds in the region. Thursday is our next chance of rain during the morning hours with temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the county.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, we will have some chances of seeing the sun, but it will very few chances. Most of the time we see the sun it will be mixed in with a couple clouds. Saturday looks to be my pick day of the weekend with the most sunshine. Highs throughout the week will be hovering near 60 degrees. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

Tonight's Lows
Clouds Increase This Evening Leading to Scattered Showers Overnight

