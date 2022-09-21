Cloudy Day Ahead With Heavier Rain Expected for Tomorrow’s AM Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. A more fall like feel to the air the morning after the rain we had yesterday. Today we will be dry, but we will be dealing with some cloud cover that will be present for the majority of today. Some of us could get lucky and see some breaks paired with sunshine. Tomorrow is the first day of fall and that’s where we turn things to some more chances for rain, but it does look to be centralized towards the morning. We look to dry things out on Friday with some more seasonal temperatures.

Weather Headlines (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, I don’t have anything in the way of precipitation. Most of us will be locked into the clouds all day. That does look to continue into lunch time and even for your dinner time plans. I think the best place for somewhere to see the sun will be in far western portions of the county and it’s likely it will not happen until right before sunset. We do look to clear things up for a short period of time during the overnight hours ahead of our next system. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows tonight will once again be in the low to mid 50s. Keeping in mind that the average low for this time of year is near the 45 degree mark, so it will be on the warmer side thanks to the cloud cover trapping in the warmer temperatures.

Future Rainfall Totals (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow looking to be the warmest out of the next couple of days in the mid to upper 60s. Most of the county will be experiencing the rain through the morning hours and then we look to clear things out by the afternoon. Current model runs showing most of us to expect up to a half an inch of accumulation based on where the heavier bands track. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, we will be on the drier side of things once we get through tomorrow morning’s rain. The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies. Highs will mainly hover around the 60 degree mark. For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.