Rain Showers, Heavy at Times, are Expected Tomorrow Before Cooler Weather Returns to End the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. The first day of fall is tomorrow. Of course fall begins at 9:04 pm, so the first full day of fall isn’t until Friday. The other thing you’ve probably noticed, and will notice more over the next couple of weeks is the sunset times. Right now the sun is setting just after 6:30, but we’re loosing about 10 minutes worth of time each week. By the time we get into mid October, we’ll be looking at a sunset time of 5:50 pm, a good 40 minutes before when the sun is supposed to set this evening.

Sunset Tracker (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup our next system, a cold front, currently sitting off to our west. This looks to move through the region overnight tonight and into tomorrow, bringing showers and downpours to the county during the morning hours tomorrow, before tapering off and allowing for some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. I think clouds will fill back in overnight tomorrow night and into Friday, leaving Friday to be another mostly cloudy day. Winds will begin to pick up during the day Friday, becoming gusty at times. I think we’ll have a better chance of seeing some gusty winds overnight Friday and into Saturday as high pressure tries to build into the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back close to the 50 degree mark. This is milder than what we’ve seen the past several nights thanks to the cloud cover in place, and showers moving back into the region during the early morning hours of Thursday. Southerly winds look to be a bit gusty through the overnight. Going hour by hour shows the cloud cover remaining in place overnight tonight. Showers look to begin just after midnight over western parts of the county, before making their way east during the early morning hours of Thursday. Showers look to reach the eastern half of the county just before the morning commute. Showers continue going through the morning hours, with some spots seeing steady rain through lunchtime. I think going into the afternoon showers will taper off from west to east, with the last to see the shower activity come to an end being southeastern Aroostook. Overnight Thursday and into Friday cloud cover fills back in, resulting in a cloudy start to the day Friday for everyone. Rainfall totals with this next system looks to bring another decent rain event for the county. I think rainfall totals will range from a half inch to as much as an inch, with some localized higher amounts possible over far southern parts of the county. While the activity looks to be scattered during some parts of the system, other parts bring widespread steady rain, meaning that rainfall totals look to be a bit more uniform across the county. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be some of the warmest we’ve seen all week. Highs look to climb into the lower to mid 60s. I think we could see some breaks in the clouds late in the afternoon, which would result in temperatures warming up an additional degree or two. Friday looks to remain on the cloudy side at least through lunchtime. As northwesterly winds pick up during the day, becoming gusty at times, we’ll eventually see some clearing skies. This will result in cooler temperatures overnight Friday night, but Saturday does look to rebound in terms of temperatures with highs climbing back up into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

