Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car
Homeless Services of Aroostook
Homeless Crisis in the County Reaches Critical Point, Shelters Fill Up as Winter Approaches
Homeless
ACAP: ' It’s very difficult to look at an individual in the eyes and say I’m sorry I cant provide you anything to protect yourself from the elements ' Homelessness in the County Reaches Critical Point Right Before Colder Months Approach
Pixelle Specialty Solutions said it is laying off more workers at its Jay mill after April’s...
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell speaks to reporters outside federal court in...
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines reveals privacy door suites