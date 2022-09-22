Rainy Morning with Localized Heavy Downpours Looking to Dry Out By This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Also happy first day of Fall. As we turn the page to a new season, temperatures looking to be hovering around the 60 degree mark for the next couple of days. This is right around where we should be for this time of year. While it is the first calendar day of fall, first full day will actually be tomorrow as we don’t turn things to the new season until late this evening. Today marks the start of astronomical fall which is different from meteorological Fall that is well under way. What’s the difference between the two? Well meteorological is based on months, so we classify the Fall season between September and November. Astronomical is based on the equinox and solstice so today being the autumnal equinox, it is the first day of astronomical Fall.

I wish I could bring you some nicer weather for you to enjoy the first day of fall, but sadly we are dealing with rain that will be impacting us throughout the morning. I wouldn’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder either. This all comes from a low pressure system off to our west. Based on our current weather setup though we are looking to have a nice weekend ahead with high pressure back in control.

Timing things out for you, you will need the umbrella and the rain jacket for most of the day. Things do start to subside by the time we head into mid afternoon. Any rain we do see will be on the lighter side of things. Based on this model run things are looking to continue to be rainy during mid afternoon , but I do think this may be overdone. I think most of us will be out of the rain just after the lunch time hours. We just look to be under some lingering clouds as we head into the overnight hours. As far as rainfall totals go, I expect most of us to be right around the one inch mark. Points south will take a bit longer to get rid of the rain so it’s likely most areas down there will be experiencing totals over the one inch mark.

Highs today will reach into the low to mid 60s. It will be one of the warmest days headed into the weekend. Lows will end up in the lower 40s for this evening under those overcast skies. Tomorrow’s highs will top off in the low 50s, so you will need the light jacket pretty much all day. Saturday, the full sunshine will make a return with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, it really will feel like fall headed into the weekend with highs hovering around the 60 degree mark. As for our next chance of rain, it does look to arrive in time for Monday and unfortunately it does look to continue into Tuesday, but model runs showing things to be a bit more scattered. Good news is we look to dry things out after that. For more on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your day!

