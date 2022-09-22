Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow with Mostly Cloudy Skies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy first day of Fall! Looking at some of the rainfall reports that we’ve seen so far today, a lot of communities reporting close to, if not over a half an inch of rain. This is much needed rain bringing us back on track for our monthly rainfall. Communities through the central part of the county look to have picked up the most rain. This is thanks to the heavier downpours that we had move through earlier this morning, along with some of the steadier rain that we’ve seen this afternoon. I don’t think we’ll be adding too much more onto these totals, with most communities seeing an additional couple tenths of an inch.

Rainfall Reports as of 6:00 PM (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front and rain shower activity that’s been making its way through this afternoon. This cold front is making its way through the county as we speak, and will eventually allow for winds to shift into the northwest in behind the front. Once this occurs, high pressure currently to our west will begin to build into the region for Friday and Saturday, but gets stalled to our west thanks to Hurricane Fiona, looking to ride up along the coast and make landfall over parts of Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick. This will create windy weather for us both tomorrow and Saturday, with the highest wind gusts possible during the day Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Once winds shift into the northwest, temperatures look to quickly cool off into the upper 30s further north and west, to lower to mid 40s south and east. Showers will be tapering off, however cloud cover looks to hang around into tomorrow. This actually works in our favor, and prevents us from getting colder than we would have otherwise. Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the shower activity quickly coming to an end once the sun goes down, resulting in cloudy skies across the county for the rest of the overnight. It looks like cloud cover sticks around like this going into tomorrow morning, resulting in a cloudy and windy start to the day tomorrow. Additional rainfall this evening isn’t much, but we could be looking at an additional couple tenths of an inch of rain over the eastern part of the county. This could bring some locations over the inch mark in terms of rainfall. High temperatures tomorrow don’t look to be very warm thanks to the cloud cover and winds present throughout the day. Highs look to only make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. I can’t rule out the chance of seeing some breaks in the clouds, especially by the afternoon, but so far computer models have been stubborn with the cloud cover and keeping it in place for most of the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Hurricane Fiona is still sitting out in the Atlantic as a category 4 storm. As it makes its way north over the next couple of days, it actually looks to make landfall and impact parts of Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick. With this system so close to us during the day Saturday, it looks to have an impact on our weather, and is the main reason behind the gusty winds Saturday. Because of the hurricane, Environment Canada has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for Nova Scotia and parts of eastern New Brunswick. While we won’t see any impacts in terms of rainfall, we are expecting some winds because of the proximity of the storm. The national weather service because of this has issued a high wind watch for the southern and eastern half of the county, going through Saturday evening for the concern of these gusty winds. This could cause some isolated power outages with trees and limbs coming down due to the wind.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

