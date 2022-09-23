Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday. (BARRIE LIVINGSTONE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A passenger who was caught on video punching a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday is under arrest.

Cellphone video captured part of the incident that occurred on an American Airlines flight between San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and Los Angeles.

Alexander Tung Cuu Le is charged with interference with flight crew members.

The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on...
The man was detained during the flight after the apparent attack on a flight attendant on Wednesday.(Source: Barrie Livingstone/CNN)

The video appears to show Le punching a flight attendant in the back of the head.

The flight attendant was taken to the hospital after the plane landed.

Le was handcuffed and detained by passengers for the rest of the flight, who restrained him with seat belt extenders.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton Hosts Music and Harvest Festivals
Downtown Houlton plays host to two festivals over the weekend
A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says
HSA
A Place To Call Home: Misconceptions Surrounding Homelessness
Hodgdon/East Grand boys soccer team 2022
Hodgdon/East Grand Hawks Soaring High This Season In Their First Season Of CO-OP
UMFK MEN'S SOCCER 2022
UMFK Seeking To Bring Back Elusive National Championship For Men’s Soccer

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer