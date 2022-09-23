Windy Weather Expected Tonight and into the First Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather makers. High pressure off to our west will be attempting to build into the region this weekend, but are currently being held up by Hurricane Fiona. As it continues to track north, it still looks to bring impacts to our neighbors over in eastern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, as they look to take the brunt of the system going into tomorrow. For us we’re expecting to see some gusty winds from this, with wind gusts getting close to 50 mph during the day tomorrow. Better weather is expected Sunday with less winds and more sunshine.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Because of the wind that we’re expecting, the national weather service has issued a high wind warning for the southern and eastern half of the county through tomorrow evening. This is thanks to 50 mph wind gusts possible in the areas shaded in the darker orange color. Places in the tan color, mainly northwestern Aroostook, are under a wind advisory during the same time frame for wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. Please make sure to secure anything outside that could blow away during this system, and expect possible power outages due to down trees.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Timing out the wind gusts, we’ll continue to see winds pick up overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. This will result in wind gusts reaching the 40 mph mark overnight tonight and just before sunrise tomorrow morning. Winds remain gusty throughout the morning hours, with stronger gusts possible during the early afternoon. This looks to be the peak of the system, with winds beginning to die down going into the evening, and tapering to just a light wind by tomorrow morning. Again, the best place for higher wind gusts will be over locations further south and east. Power outages look to be possible with this wind, but since winds will be coming from the northwest, a more tested wind direction here in the state, I don’t think we’ll see as many power outages as if it were a southwesterly wind gusting that strong.

Future Wind Gusts (12:30 PM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows the cloudy start expected for most spots waking up. As the day progresses, I think we’ll see more sunshine, especially by the late afternoon and evening. This will ultimately lead to a nice looking day outside, but with winds expected to be as gusty as they are, and temperatures only expected to be in the lower to mid 50s once again, it won’t be very pleasant to be outside during the day tomorrow, especially if you have no shelter from the wind.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Stay safe!

