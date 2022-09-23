A Windy Weekend Ahead With Gusts as High as 45 MPH Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. It was a rain filled day yesterday with the last of the activity off to our east. All thanks in part this cold front that made its way through the state. Some of us even got in on some rumbles of thunder. What a way to kick off the first day of fall. Now that this system is off shore, we will be welcoming in an area of high pressure for some dry weather headed into the weekend. However that will be paired with some gusty winds.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup has the cold front off to our east leaving us with lingering clouds that will be blanketing us through the course of the day. We started the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. And unfortunately, we won’t be making much improvements from there in the way of high temperatures. They will only be landing in the low to mid 50s as the clouds work to increase throughout the day. It’s likely you will want the light jacket with you all day. Tonight some of us may be dealing with low temperatures back near the upper 30s. I expect the coolest spot on the map tonight to be in far western portions of the county. That’s where the clouds will look to taper off.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Right now Saturday is looking like it will feature a bit more clouds in the area, but they definitely won’t be as widespread as they will be today. Highs will land in the mid to upper 50s, so it will really feel like fall. The bigger story this weekend will be the wind due to what is now a category three hurricane, Fiona. It is looking to weaken even more as it tracks towards eastern new Brunswick and Nova Scotia. That is why Environment Canada has issued a tropical storm watch for eastern New Brunswick and why the National Weather Service has placed us in a high wind watch.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

How gusty will things get? We start off in the overnight hours tonight with gusts up near the 30 mph range. Things look to even escalate a few hours later near 40 mph. Those gusts will remain the same through lunch time. It’s not until late Saturday evening where they will start to subside. Sunday highs will be in the mid to upper 60s featuring the most sunshine. That is my pick day of the weekend. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, unfortunately the sunshine will be short lived. We are watching for the clouds to increase by Monday with another chance of rain. That does look to continue into Tuesday but right now, things do look to be a bit more scattered. Once that is through, we do look to dry things out but I do expect us to hang onto the clouds. Highs throughout the week mainly near the 60s. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

