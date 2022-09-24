5-Year-Old Boy from Monticello Wanders Away From Home; Found Safe

(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WAGM) - A 5-Year Old Boy from Monticello and his two puppies are safe after he wandered out of his yard and into the Woodline around 2:00pm Saturday afternoon. According to a Warden with the Maine Warden Service, When wardens arrived they searched the immediate area and did not find any sign of the boy or the dogs. As they were preparing their search efforts to go deeper into the woods, Around 4:14pm the boy and dogs emerged from the woods. Wardens say aside from being a little wet from falling in a nearby creek, the child was uninjured.

