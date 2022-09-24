Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing

JOJO
JOJO(.)
By Corey Bouchard
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A vehicle believed to have been used in an Amber Alert incident out of Miami Florida was found in Houlton.

6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th. According to Maine State Police, the Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th. Jorge Del Rio is a Private Investigator based out of Miami who is working the case.

Jorge Del Rio " Some of the belongings of the abducted child was found inside the vehicle, and some of the cat stuff was also found inside the vehicle... we have credible information that their last known wherabouts was in the Houlton area, right with the border of Canada, we believe they may be here or may be in Canada, but we are asking for the public’s assistance to try to see if anybody has seen them or anybody has any credible information to lead us to the wherabouts of the Child”

If you have any information or think you may have seen Jorge, you are asked to contact your local police department or the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Missing Person’s Squad at 305-715-3300.

JOJO
JOJO(.)
JOJO
JOJO(.)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton Hosts Music and Harvest Festivals
Downtown Houlton plays host to two festivals over the weekend
Hodgdon/East Grand boys soccer team 2022
Hodgdon/East Grand Hawks Soaring High This Season In Their First Season Of CO-OP
Watches and Warnings
A Windy Weekend Ahead With Gusts as High as 45 MPH Expected
HSA
A Place To Call Home: Misconceptions Surrounding Homelessness
A New York City convenience store employee says the fight broke out after a 37-year-old man...
Fight over saying ‘thank you’ led to fatal stabbing, employee says

Latest News

PIPD
A Place To Call Home: What Presque Isle Police Department Is Seeing
PIPD
HOMELESS POLICE
Renovations Continue At The Historic Northeastland Hotel
Renovations Moving Ahead At Historic Northeastland Hotel
Renovations Continue At The Historic Northeastland Hotel
Northeastland Hotel Renovations Continue