Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A vehicle believed to have been used in an Amber Alert incident out of Miami Florida was found in Houlton.

6-year-old Jorge Morales, known as “JoJo” was last seen at his mother’s residence in Miami, Florida on August 27th. According to Maine State Police, the Vehicle with connections to the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton on August 29th. Jorge Del Rio is a Private Investigator based out of Miami who is working the case.

Jorge Del Rio " Some of the belongings of the abducted child was found inside the vehicle, and some of the cat stuff was also found inside the vehicle... we have credible information that their last known wherabouts was in the Houlton area, right with the border of Canada, we believe they may be here or may be in Canada, but we are asking for the public’s assistance to try to see if anybody has seen them or anybody has any credible information to lead us to the wherabouts of the Child”

If you have any information or think you may have seen Jorge, you are asked to contact your local police department or the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Missing Person’s Squad at 305-715-3300.

