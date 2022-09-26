Former Shopping Center Land Donated for New Health Clinic

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

Fish River Rural Health is one step closer to breaking ground on a new Health Care facility in Madawaska.

After demolishing the former Mid-Town Shopping Center last winter in an effort to revitalize the downtown area, the town of Madawaska has donated the land adjacent to the former K-Mart to Fish River Rural Health, who was looking to expand their Madawaska operation.

“We’ve tried to find businesses to move into there, we were kicking tires with some businesses and some retailers over the years to no avail. We heard through the grapevine that Fish River was looking for an expansion possibly in Madawaska and so we reached out to them and there was some interest.” says Gary Picard – Town Manager, Madawaska

“I guess you could say the stars aligned, the town of Madawaska was looking for somebody for that downtown property where the abandoned shopping mall used to be, at the same time we were looking for more space to expand the services the community was asking for” says Heather Pelletier – CEO, Fish River Rural Health

Fish River is set to break ground on their new facility sometime during the Spring of 2023. Pelletier says they expect construction to take around 24 months and hope to open the new facility by 2025. The new facility will include family medicine, behavioral health, psychiatric medication management, dental care, optometry, chiropractic, nutrition, eligibility assistance, chronic care management, nurse coordination and wellness services all under one roof.

