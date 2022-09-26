Isolated Showers Possible Through Mid Week With Highs in the 60s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a windy first part of the weekend with some of us experiencing gusts as high as over 50 mph. Some of us even dealt with power outages. Thankfully we won’t be dealing with gusty winds today. The bigger story will be the rain chances through mid week. It has already brought some rain to us in the overnight hours and I expect some of us to see more of the rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon. However, I think most of the shower activity will be isolated throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup shows a warm front lifting its way into the county by this afternoon and then another system right behind it in time for mid week. Temperatures this morning started off in the 50s and they look to increase by mid afternoon however you will still want to pack the umbrella and the rain jacket for those chances of rain. Highs will land in the mid to upper 60s which is right around average for this time of year. Tonight’s lows will continue to be what we have been seeing the past couple of days in the 50s. Into the overnight hours is where I expect things to become a bit more scattered in the way of showers. Timing things out for you, the majority of the rain looks to remain far to our north. Most of us will be dealing with the clouds throughout the day. By mid morning some of us will be experiencing some isolated showers. I do expect these to be fast moving so they won’t persist for too long. We will try to clear out by afternoon, but I don’t expect the clouds to exit the region. We will still be dealing with isolated showers at this point. That does look to continue into the evening commute. Into the overnight hours, there does appear to be heavier band of showers, but I do think the heavy activity will fizzle out before it reaches the county. Most of the scattered activity will be centralized towards far western portions of the county.

Future Rainfall (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs do look to trend more on the warmer side with most of us very close to the 70 degree mark. Cloud cover does look to persist throughout the day yet again with some more chances for isolated showers across the region. Because of how isolated most of the rain looks to be throughout the week, I don’t expect much in the way of totals. Most of us will be lucky to even see a tenth of an inch of rainfall accumulation by Tuesday evening. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, we don’t look to escape the clouds fully until the last half of the work week when high pressure gains back control. It will be a gloomy first half of the week. Highs will continue to hover around the 60 degree mark with the exception of a few warmer days throughout the week. For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Monday!

