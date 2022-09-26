Some Sun to Start Tomorrow, with more Clouds and Shower Chances by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a windy start to the weekend with wind gusts Saturday getting close to the 50 mph mark in a lot of spots across the county. This wind of course comes after the rain that we saw Thursday. While we saw enough rain to put a dent in our rainfall status for the month, with us still seeing over an inch below where we should be in terms of average rainfall for the month, we’re still technically in the dry category compared to where we should be for this time in the month. I think the rainfall over the next couple of days will help a bit, but it doesn’t look to be a good soaking rain.

This evening’s weather setup shows a low pressure system sitting over us this evening. It’s this low that’s been making its way into the region over the past 24 hours, resulting in cloudy skies for us today. This low looks to continue to sit over us over the next couple of days. While this stretch doesn’t look to be unsettled the entire time, I think we’ll have multiple chances for rain showers between now and Wednesday evening. At that point, high pressure begins to build in from the west, sitting over us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and working to keep the remains of Ian away from us.

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s depending on where you are. I think we’ll once again see cooler temperatures further north and west, where temperatures are already cooler this evening, whereas places further south and east are able to hang onto the warmth a bit longer, resulting in temperatures only falling back into the mid 50s. Going hour by hour overnight tonight and into tomorrow shows another round of scattered to widespread showers making its way through the county overnight tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. This appears to be the best chance of seeing widespread rain with this system, but even the chances for widespread rain look to remain on the limited side. Shower chances taper off by sunrise tomorrow morning, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day. I think the best chance of seeing any sunshine will be during this stretch in the morning, but will be limited throughout the morning. More cloud cover looks to move in during the afternoon, resulting in isolated to scattered showers late tomorrow afternoon and going into the evening. High temperatures tomorrow look to make it into the mid and upper 60s once again. The limited sunshine expected during the morning hours will work to warm temperatures up quite quickly and cloud cover during the afternoon acts to trap the heat into the atmosphere going into the evening. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be a bit cooler, only making it into the lower 60s for most spots. This is actually closer to where we should be now in terms of temperatures, as our average high continues to drop as we enter the month of October here at the end of the work week. I think we’ll see a better chance of scattered showers during the day Wednesday, as the computer models show things remaining unsettled throughout the day Wednesday, with multiple chances of light to moderate scattered showers. This activity eventually comes to an end during the evening hours of Wednesday, as skies begin to clear out for better weather expected Thursday and into the end of the work week.

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

