Van Buren District School Celebrates Harvest Break with Book Walk

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

One of the things that sets Aroostook County schools apart is certainly it’s Harvest Break, and for the children of the Van Buren District School, they got to have a little fall fun before their week off.

Children from Pre-K through Grade 4 took part in a Book Walk, giving kids a chance to get outside into the fall air. During the walk, volunteers were positioned around the School, each reading a page from the children’s book “The Scarecrow”. Alexis Sirois, 2nd Grade Teacher for Van Buren says it’s a great way to kick off harvest break.

“We started this during Covid when we weren’t allowed to have people in the building, so we asked for volunteers, parents, retired teachers, community members and they’re going to be stationed around the building where the students are going to walk outside and each station is set up as a page of a book, so by the time they go through all the stations they have listened to a whole book. The kids have worked really hard these last 6 weeks and we like to celebrate all that they’ve learned and how hard they’ve worked so we like to do something a little fun to celebrate and get ready for harvest.” says Sirois.

After their book walk, the children then made some fall themed crafts which will be on display when they return from harvest break.

