Isolated and Scattered Showers Possible With Highs on the Mild Side Today

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had some isolated to scattered showers move through the area and that chance for rain looks to continue into today as a low pressure system look to pass to our northeast. Most of us will be locked into the clouds yet again today and unfortunately that does look to continue into tomorrow as well due to cold front that will arrive by tomorrow afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We started the early morning hours off in the mid 50s and temperatures took a bit of a decrease into the low 50s. Highs do look to increase into the mid to upper 60s for the vast majority of us. It’s likely you will need the light jacket for the morning, but you may be able to shed it for the afternoon. However, we are still watching for some chances of isolated to scattered showers throughout the day. They will be quick moving though.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Timing things out for you, I do think the models are underperforming in the way of cloud cover. We start things off under mostly cloudy skies. That does look to remain the case through the day, but the good news is we look to stay on the drier side of things. Don’t rule out a few pop up showers though. The first of the scattered showers will arrive by the evening commute. Some of us could even see some localized downpours, but they will be very short lived. Headed into the overnight hours, things become more isolated as things taper off. Tonight’s lows fall back into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As a cold front looks to pass through the region, we are going to be dealing with rain chances again tomorrow. The difference is things will be less chances for pop up showers. Most of the day looks to be dry with the exception of mid morning and into early afternoon. We will take a while to shake off the clouds completely on Thursday but we will turn things to partly cloudy skies. The best chance at seeing the most sun does look to be in the afternoon hours right before the sun sets. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we do shake the clouds off fully in time for Friday. Saturday is my pick day of the weekend under the most sunshine while clouds work their way back in for Sunday. Highs generally hovering near the upper 50s to low 60s. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

