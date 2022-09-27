McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There’s nothing more iconic in the realm of fast food culture than the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The meals sold by the fast food chain contain a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets off the kid’s menu along with a toy inside a colorful box.

Anyone who grew up getting these items from McDonald’s can soon experience that nostalgia with a new menu item.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.

Anyone who orders one can get them with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. They also come with fries, a drink and, of course, a toy!

The toys are redesigned versions of some of McDonald’s most famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

A new mascot, called Cactus Buddy, is making its way into the boxes as well.

There’s no info yet on how much these Happy Meals will cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
JOJO
Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing
Fish River Madawaska
Former Shopping Center Land Donated for New Health Clinic
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Schools who struggle fielding a full soccer team will have a new option nest fall.
MPA Soccer Committee approves Small-Sided Soccer

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
California slaying suspect killed in shootout; Amber Alert canceled for daughter
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
President Joe Biden touts a cost break for seniors on Medicare Part B premiums in 2023. (CNN,...
Biden: Americans won, Big Pharma lost
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
If changes in your sense of smell went along with your COVID-19 infection, health experts say...
Experts say you can retrain your sense smell after COVID