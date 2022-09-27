Medical Monday: Healthy Aging

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - September is healthy aging month. As we wrap up the month and start fall health professionals have a few tips. Dawn Roberts, the Community Health Coordinator for Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, says “Anybody over the age of 65 should uh start looking at some of their health issues; cause 25% of us, here in Aroostook County are over the age of 65. So and because we’re living longer at least 85% of that quarter of our population has at least one chronic health condition.”

Roberts adds some of the chronic health conditions affecting people in the county are diabetes and heart disease. September is healthy aging month, which is a time health professionals give out tips to everyone to help live a healthier life. Some of those tips include exercise, a nutritious diet, health screenings and staying up to date on vaccines. Roberts says another area that can affect people’s health especially seniors.

“Social determinants of health, which has a big impact on seniors especially, us so when you’re talking about social determinants of health you’re talking about things like heat, lights, transportation, food, um money to buy your medications. That can really affect people’s health when they have to make choices as to what they are going to spend their money on.” according to Roberts.

She says options are available to help if you see others who might need some assistance.

“If you’re in visiting someone and or you see someone and you think, maybe they need some help, you should reach out to an agency like either the hospital, or Area Agency on Aging, or ACAP or something like that. That can help them to get connected with some services they might need.” adds Robert.

Roberts reminds everyone you’re not taking from others, if you need help to reach out to them.

