Scattered Shower Activity Expected Tomorrow with Mostly Cloudy Skies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system currently in control of our weather. As this low continues to sit and spin over us during the day tomorrow, it looks to provide scattered shower chances to the region during the day. I don’t think these showers will produce a lot of rainfall, and will more just be enough to get the ground wet. These showers taper off during the evening hours, resulting in some breaks in the clouds overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We’ll see more clouds to start the day Thursday, but sunshine eventually wins out by the late afternoon with high pressure build in for the weekend.

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid and upper 40s across the county. The partly cloudy skies and isolated showers across the region during the overnight hours work to keep temperatures a bit warmer than what we’ve seen the past couple of nights. This also means high temperatures tomorrow won’t have to travel as far to warm up, which is good news since we won’t see as much sunshine tomorrow to be able to warm us up. Going hour by hour throughout the rest of the overnight hours shows the cloud cover filling back in along with scattered shower chances. This dreary weather looks to continue into Wednesday morning with most spots starting off with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers will be very scattered in nature going throughout the day tomorrow, so not everyone will see one, nor do I expect them to last for extended periods of time. These showers look to get the ground wet, and move on. The shower activity eventually tapers off late in the day going into the evening, with skies trying to clear out during the overnight hours, but I think patchy fog will once again develop, providing more cloud cover to start Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to be cooler than what we saw today, with high temperatures only reaching the lower 60s. I think there could be some spots over southern Aroostook that reach the mid 60s. But I don’t think we’ll have the daytime heating needed to get warmer temperatures. Westerly winds also look like they could be a bit gusty at points during the afternoon. Temperatures Thursday look to climb up into the mid to upper 50s. I think the day starts with mostly cloudy skies. Going throughout the day, we’ll see the clouds break apart, eventually leading to mostly sunny skies to end the day. The computer models keep going back and forth on when the cloud cover finally clears out of the region, and that will ultimately determine where our high temperatures end up by the afternoon.

