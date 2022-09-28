Another Round of Isolated Showers Possible Today with Dry and Sunny Weather into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we trended on the drier side of things in the way of rainfall. Some of us even got in on some sunshine throughout the afternoon hours. Today we will have some more chances at staying dry. However we are still looking at some isolated to scattered showers across the region as a cold front looks to pass through the county. After today, high pressure will be making a return in time for the weekend.

The other big story across the united states is Hurricane Ian as it approaches the Florida coastline. Earlier this morning it was a category 3 hurricane with gusty winds. It is now a powerful category 4 storm coming close to making landfall just North of Fort Meyers only 2 mph short of reaching category 5 status. Catastrophic damage is likely with a powerful storm like this. The current track looks to weaken as it moves towards Georgia and South Carolina. The largest impacts from this hurricane will be storm surge, strong winds, as well as excessive rainfall. Some areas will be expecting up to feet of rain.

Back closer to home, during the overnight hours temperatures were in the upper 40s to low 50s. We were on the warmer side yesterday with highs into the mid 60s. Unfortunately that doesn’t look to continue as highs will be on the declining trend throughout the week. Highs today will be in the lower 60s. Because of the cloud cover it will work in our favor to keep our low temperatures on the milder side in the low to mid 40s. Timing out the rest of today for you, while we do look to clear things out for a brief period, I do expect some chances for isolated showers right before lunch time. Today will be another day where you will want the umbrella and the rain jacket. These chances do look to continue into the evening commute. Just before the sun sets will be the best time to see the breaks in the cloud cover. As we head into the overnight hours, we dry things out and attempt to clear out fully in the way of cloud cover. Partly cloudy skies will persist through tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s highs will be mid to upper 50s across the region. We will start the morning off with clouds but it will be very quick for those clouds to taper off. I think the best chance to see the sunshine will be centered towards the afternoon hours. Just after lunch time they look to depart fully. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, a dry stretch does look to continue through early portions of the work week next week. It’s not until Tuesday and Wednesday where we will begin to factor in some more chances for those scattered showers. While highs will hover near the 60 degree mark, keep in mind that overnight lows will be near the freezing mark on some days. I don’t expect any hard freezes but some of these morning’s will be off to a chilly start. For more on today’s forecast tune in this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

