Caribou Man Sought By Police for Burglary/Theft Charges

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Caribou Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate and arrest Aaron “Doodle” Dodd, 28 of the Caribou area for a slew of charges relating to multiple burglaries and thefts.

Caribou Police Officers working this case are willing to work with anyone who wishes to turn in stolen property that was purchased from Aaron “Doodle” Dodd or his associates, please contact us to make arrangements for pick up/drop off. If you are found to have knowingly purchased stolen property or are in possession of stolen property, you will be charged with:

MSRS Title 17-A Section 359 RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

1. A person is guilty of theft if:

A. The person receives, retains or disposes of the property of another knowing that it has been stolen, or believing that it has probably been stolen, with the intent to deprive the owner of the property.

Please call us at 207-493-3301 to report Dodd’s whereabouts. You can also provide tips for this crime, and any other crime, through Aroostook County Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-638-8477, you may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.