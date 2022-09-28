Caribou Man Sought By Police for Burglary/Theft Charges

Aaron Dodd
Aaron Dodd(Courtesy of Caribou Police Department)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Caribou Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate and arrest Aaron “Doodle” Dodd, 28 of the Caribou area for a slew of charges relating to multiple burglaries and thefts.

Caribou Police Officers working this case are willing to work with anyone who wishes to turn in stolen property that was purchased from Aaron “Doodle” Dodd or his associates, please contact us to make arrangements for pick up/drop off. If you are found to have knowingly purchased stolen property or are in possession of stolen property, you will be charged with:

MSRS Title 17-A Section 359 RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

1. A person is guilty of theft if:

A. The person receives, retains or disposes of the property of another knowing that it has been stolen, or believing that it has probably been stolen, with the intent to deprive the owner of the property.

Please call us at 207-493-3301 to report Dodd’s whereabouts. You can also provide tips for this crime, and any other crime, through Aroostook County Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-638-8477, you may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JOJO
Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Fish River Madawaska
Former Shopping Center Land Donated for New Health Clinic
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Homeless City
A Place To Call Home: What City and County Officials Are Saying About the Homelessness Crisis
Homeless Data
A Place To Call Home: How Data is Collected on People Experiencing Homelessness
Homeless City
Homeless County and City officials
Homeless Data
Homeless Data Collection