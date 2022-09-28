Madawaska Festival Returns For The Third Year

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Madawaska’s annual Fall Fest drew residents and visitors to the downtown area on Sunday. As Sherry Karabin tells us, the event was originally supposed to take place Saturday, but organizers postponed it due the extremely windy weather.

A relaxing day in downtown Madawaska on Sunday as crowds turned out for the third annual Fall Fest. Sponsored by the town’s beautification committee, the event is traditionally held on a Saturday to help boost sales at local businesses, but yesterday’s high winds led to an exception being made this year.

“Helen Hebert, Beautification Committee Member “Our job on the committee is to bring people out to the mainstream here and visit the businesses and come to the parks and have fun. Most businesses are closed today but yesterday we had too much wind.”

Sherry Karabin Reporting, “Today’s event featured two main locations, including this farmer’s market that was filled with people this afternoon.”

Art Lamoreau, Chair of the Beautification Committee “We open it up to all the vendors who want to participate. All they do is register and we make space for them and we’ve got everything from crafts to vegetables to puppies.”

Norma Cyr, Patron, “It’s nice cause you meet people that you haven’t seen in a long time and all the crafters it’s beautiful.”

It’s the second time this vendor has showcased her merchandise and it’s turned out to be a profitable day.

Diane Morneault, Vendor, “I got rid of a lot of the fall stuff and the Christmas stuff is going as well cause it’s getting really cold so people are starting to think about Christmas.”

Just down the block, the 11th Avenue Pocket Park, as it’s known, played host to the Kids Korner Dance Party, complete with a bake sale and children’s games.

Stacie Murphy, Patron, “It’s a great opportunity to get involved in the community; the children love coming to the activities whether it’s the craft’s fair, the farmer’s market or the kids corner. It’s just a good afternoon for us.”

And for those not in the mood to participate in games or shop, this pocket park provided the opportunity to take in the sights of the fall season. In Madawaska, this is Sherry Karabin reporting for NewsSource 8.

