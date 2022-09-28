Madawaska Festival Returns For The Third Year

By Sherry Karabin
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Madawaska’s annual Fall Fest drew residents and visitors to the downtown area on Sunday. As Sherry Karabin tells us, the event was originally supposed to take place Saturday, but organizers postponed it due the extremely windy weather.

A relaxing day in downtown Madawaska on Sunday as crowds turned out for the third annual Fall Fest. Sponsored by the town’s beautification committee, the event is traditionally held on a Saturday to help boost sales at local businesses, but yesterday’s high winds led to an exception being made this year.

“Helen Hebert, Beautification Committee Member “Our job on the committee is to bring people out to the mainstream here and visit the businesses and come to the parks and have fun. Most businesses are closed today but yesterday we had too much wind.”

Sherry Karabin Reporting, “Today’s event featured two main locations, including this farmer’s market that was filled with people this afternoon.”

Art Lamoreau, Chair of the Beautification Committee “We open it up to all the vendors who want to participate. All they do is register and we make space for them and we’ve got everything from crafts to vegetables to puppies.”

Norma Cyr, Patron, “It’s nice cause you meet people that you haven’t seen in a long time and all the crafters it’s beautiful.”

It’s the second time this vendor has showcased her merchandise and it’s turned out to be a profitable day.

Diane Morneault, Vendor, “I got rid of a lot of the fall stuff and the Christmas stuff is going as well cause it’s getting really cold so people are starting to think about Christmas.”

Just down the block, the 11th Avenue Pocket Park, as it’s known, played host to the Kids Korner Dance Party, complete with a bake sale and children’s games.

Stacie Murphy, Patron, “It’s a great opportunity to get involved in the community; the children love coming to the activities whether it’s the craft’s fair, the farmer’s market or the kids corner. It’s just a good afternoon for us.”

And for those not in the mood to participate in games or shop, this pocket park provided the opportunity to take in the sights of the fall season. In Madawaska, this is Sherry Karabin reporting for NewsSource 8.

#####

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Dodd
Caribou Man Sought By Police for Burglary/Theft Charges
JOJO
Vehicle Used in AMBER alert out of Miami Found in Houlton ; Child Still Missing
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
Fish River Madawaska
Former Shopping Center Land Donated for New Health Clinic

Latest News

Madawaska Fall Fest Returns For The Third Year
Madawaska Fall Fest Returns For The Third Year
Presque Isle City Hall Renovations Near Completion
Presque Isle City Hall Renovations Moving Forward
Presque Isle City Hall Renovations Near Completion
Presque Isle City Hall Renovations
Aaron Dodd
Caribou Man Sought By Police for Burglary/Theft Charges