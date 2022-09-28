A Place To Call Home: How Data is Collected on People Experiencing Homelessness

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As the homelessness crisis continues, data and numbers are important. It helps dictate where services and financial aid are needed and by how many people. In this Segment of “A place to call home” Corey Bouchard gives us an overview of one way this data is collected.

When it comes to Homelessness, there are many different entities that gather data, and many different ways that data is collected. One of the ways that data is collected is called a “Point in time count” this is conducted once a year by the Maine Continuom of Care, Also called the COC.

Dr. Katie Spencer White - Co Chair - Maine Statewide Homeless Council “The Point in time count is done in every community across the United States. we count up the number of people experiencing Homelessness on any given night but we use that as sort of a finger in the wind, what is the size of the problem on any given night,Now it’s always done in January, and every single community conducts the PIT night on the exact same night, thats challenging for northern communities because typically we have some cultural things that start to function”

The way the count is conducted is a “Boots on the ground” approach, where volunteers go into every community in the area and make contact with as many people struggling with homeless as possible.

Katie” Typically we count people who are unsheltered, we have outreach workers and trained PIT count workers and volunteers who go out and look for encapments, w count the number of people who are in shelters, folks who are in transitional housing programs and a whole host of other folks”

The pandemic has impacted the way this count is done. After not having a full count in 2020, which resulted in lower numbers, in 2021, new ways of counting were added resulting in a spike of numbers.

Katie” We were really excited in 2021 because the COC did expand how we are counting people it includes in particular people who are in Hotels through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program”

The last PIT count was taken on January 25th, 2022. Homeless Services of Aroostook and ACAP with the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, both collect data on the homeless population in Aroostook County. All of the data collection relies on honesty from the person receiving services.

Katie” This is self reported information and theres always a degree of subjectivity and interpretation when we ask self reported information”

On the night of the PIT Count, they encountered 79 Households experiencing Homelessness. as of September there were 88 Households in Hotels through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and 40 Households utilizing Homeless Services Of Aroostook. Corey Bouchard, NS8.

