A Place To Call Home: What City and County Officials Are Saying About the Homelessness Crisis

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -So far on our in-depth series about homelessness in the county called “A place to call home” we have spoken to people that provide services for those experiencing homelessness, as well as what police departments are seeing, but what about Government Officials? Thats the question Corey Bouchard seeks to answer

The Homelessness Crisis effects everyone, and while there is no easy answer, it shouldn’t only be up to community partners that assist the homeless, so what are our county and city officials doing to help solve the crisis?

Ryan Pelletier " One of the things that we are gonna have to takle is a plan, a short and long term plan to deal with this because it’s not going away, unfortunately it’s not going away”

Ryan Pelletier, the County Administrator for Aroostook County says while homelessness in the county is not a new issue, he has one theory as to why we are seeing homelessness more now than in the past.

Ryan” I think coming out of the pandemic, the county was not immune to the challenges that other places have faced, especially the lack of affordable housing and I think that is one of the key areas that we as a county, as a region, and as a greater community needs to start focusing our efforts on”

One of the municipalities within Aroostook county that is seeing more than its share of the homelessness crisis is Presque Isle, where the Hub of Aroostook has also become a Hub of Homelessness.

Martin Puckett " It has been a struggle definetly for the city, it has impacted a lot of individuals, a lot of organizations have been trying to resolve the situation. Theres some things we’d like to see improved, access to mental health services, access to substance abuse, access to proper housing for all these individuals, one size housing situation wont work for a whole population so its really important to get all these community members to help resolve the issues "

Pelletier adds that even though there is a large concentration of Homeless in Presque Isle, they’re not the only community affected.

Ryan " we have people that are struggling with housing and eiher homeless or perhaps living with family and friends but dont have the means to support themselves all over the county, from the St. John Valley to southern Aroostook "

As the largest concentration, with the most services to help the homeless, Puckett says the city is already preparing for what is expected to be a long and cold winter.

Martin " Historically it has been an issue during the colder months for finding solutions for people who are impacted, so it has been an ongoing concern, we’re still having ongoing conversations about trying to find proper solutions for all these individuals in that situation”

According to Pelletier, One solution to the problems will be looking beyond our state for how others have worked to solved the issue, and try to replicate that.

Ryan” I think that one of the things that we should be doing as a region is looking at what other places outside of Maine, Particularly outiside of maine have done to address homelessness, because quite frankly if you look at the entire state and look at our larger communities outside of aroostook that have homelessness as an issue, they really have not been very sucessful themselves in dealing with that issue”

One Place Pelletier says that has handled their homelessness crisis well is Burlington Vermont, which used Individuals, Businesses, Government, and Community Partners to minimize the amount of unsheltered homeless throughout their region. Corey Bouchard, NS8

