Presque Isle City Hall Renovations Moving Forward

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you’ve had a reason to visit Presque Isle City Hall recently or have driven by, you may have noticed some changes. That’s because the more than 100-year-old building has been undergoing a facelift. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin spoke to the city manager and got a progress report.

From new siding and the addition of a wheelchair ramp to improved floors and wall coverings, Presque Isle City Hall is getting an upgrade designed to keep it operational long into future.

Martin Puckett, Presque Isle City Manager, “The main focus for City Hall has been dealing with some of the building’s deficiencies, so safety, fire egress. You can see now that there used to be an older fire escape on the side of the building; it’s now an interior fire escape. Also the sprinkler heads we’ve updated those; ADA compliancy in the form of ramps and egress.”

The roughly $800 thousand dollar renovation actually began about five years ago with structural updates being addressed first. In addition to fire safety features, there’ve been changes designed to make the building more energy efficient, including installing double-pane windows, LED lighting and individual heating pumps in all the offices. The first and second floors have also undergone cosmetic improvements and the exterior has a more seamless look.

Martin Puckett, Presque Isle City Manager, “We used to have older, I call it old Masonite that was around the building so you would see this contrast between the beautiful brick building and the area around the windows and now it’s all the same shade, the same tone throughout the whole building.”

As for the cost, city officials have come up with ways to minimize the use of taxpayer money.

Martin Puckett, Presque Isle City Manager, “There has been some grants involved in the process, but we have been saving over the past few years for this process and we were lucky enough that we were able to move some funding that we had allocated for some other projects towards this so the majority of the project didn’t come from taxpayer funds. We were able to allocate other funds to pay for the project.”

“The final phase of the project is underway on the third floor of the building, including renovating the council chambers. If all goes according to plan, officials are hoping to wrap things up by the end of 2022 or in early 2023 at the latest. In Presque Isle, this is Sherry Karabin reporting for NewsSource 8.”

