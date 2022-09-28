Some Clouds to Start Tomorrow, with More Sunshine Expected by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the weak cold front that’s been making its way through the region this afternoon. This has provided some cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the county. As this front clears the region overnight tonight, skies will begin to clear out before tomorrow morning. We do have some more cloud cover expected for the first part of tomorrow, but once that clears out, skies look to remain partly to mostly sunny through the rest of the work week and into the weekend, with temperatures beginning to warm back up by Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the upper 30s and lower 40s. With showers quickly tapering off, and skies clearing out, temperatures will be quick to fall back and follow the dew point into tomorrow morning. This means that some patchy fog could also develop in some spots tonight, leading to some fog and cloud cover going into the day tomorrow. More cloud cover looks to approach from the west during the overnight hours, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than what we’ve seen over the past few days. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s. Northwesterly winds will be a bit breezy going throughout the day tomorrow, which combined with some cloud cover will both work to keep temperatures cooler overall. We are looking at warmer temperatures with more sunshine going into the weekend, we just have to make it through a possible frost tomorrow night. Going hour by hour over the next couple of days shows the shower chances tapering off this evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight tonight. By tomorrow morning, more cloud cover looks to push into the region from the west, resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies to start the day tomorrow. I think by the afternoon, cloud cover looks to break apart, leading to partly to mostly sunny skies to end the day. Clear skies overnight Friday will lead to cold overnight low temperatures, but the nice weather looks to stick around as high pressure builds over us for the weekend, and remains over us into early next week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Because of the freeze potential overnight Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the eastern half of the county beginning early Friday morning and continuing through 9 am Friday. Western parts of the county won’t have any frost or freeze products issued, since the frost/freeze program expired for them on September 21st. For us in the eastern half of the county, this will likely be the last set of frost/freeze warnings for us, as the program expires over the eastern half of the county on October 1st.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

