Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy

FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bed Bath & Beyond says the company is struggling to stay afloat as more of its stores are losing sales.

The retail chain shared the company lost $366 million during its latest quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least a year plunged more than 25% in that same period.

The company says its stores have been offering too much merchandise that customers do not want and high-demand items have been out of stock at some stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to quickly reverse course to avoid bankruptcy. The company says it’s making adjustments to its inventory, eliminating a third of its own brands and adding well-known brands in their place.

The company also announced more strategies to try to win back shoppers like a new rewards program, an improved mobile app and new visual displays in stores.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Dodd
UPDATE - Caribou Man In Custody for Burglary/Theft Charges
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare
Homeless Stakeholders
A Place To Call Home: What is the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group?
Madawaska Fall Fest Returns For The Third Year
Madawaska Festival Returns For The Third Year

Latest News

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
1/6 panel chairman: Ginni Thomas reiterates false election claims
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
An officer from Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms heads to a complex of schools on Fountain Street...
Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack
Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at Nationals game