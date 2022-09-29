Frost Potential Tonight, with Plenty of Sunshine Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure beginning to take control of our weather. As it slowly works its way east over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for tomorrow and the first part of Saturday, before some cloud cover is able to work back into the region for the afternoon and evening hours. More sunshine returns for Sunday, and continues into next week, with no major chances of rain in the forecast for right now.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Because of the clear skies expected overnight tonight, temperatures look to cool down fast going into tomorrow morning. A lot of spots could be looking at low temperatures close to, if not below the freezing mark. Because of this, the national weather service has issued a frost advisory for the eastern half of the county for tonight continuing through tomorrow morning due to the frost potential. This is most likely the last time this product will be issued this season, as the expiration date for the product is October 1st for eastern Aroostook.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, And Advisories (Maine) (WAGM-TV)

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, And Advisories (New Brunswick) (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures across the county look to fall back into the lower to mid 30s. I think we’ll manage to hang onto the mid 30s over southern Aroostook, however colder air is able to work in further north, allowing temperatures to get within a degree or two of freezing, except over western parts of the county, which have already seen a frost and look to see temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. High temperatures tomorrow do look to rebound and warm up into the mid 60s for most. I think a great day is expected overall with plenty of sunshine and temperatures a good 4-5 degrees above our average high. We’ll then see things drop back close to and below average going into the weekend, even though the sunshine looks to stick around. Going hour by hour throughout the next few days shows not much to talk about here moving forward. Clear skies overnight tonight will lead to mostly sunny skies in store for tomorrow. Clear skies are once again expected overnight tomorrow night, with a few clouds entering the region to start the day Saturday. I think we’ll see cloud cover increasing throughout the day Saturday, with, it breaking apart and moving out of the region overnight into Sunday morning. This results in a cooler day Sunday, before another hard freeze Sunday night into Monday leads to nice weather continuing into the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

