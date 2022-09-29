Mixture of Sun and Clouds Throughout the Day with Overnight Lows Right at The Freezing Mark Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and Happy Thursday. Our current weather setup has an area of High Pressure making a return to the county with a mixture of sun and clouds expected for the first half of the day. I do expect things to clear out in the way of cloud cover by as soon as early afternoon and once we do so, we will be dealing partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning started off in the mid to upper 40s and we stayed that way through the course of the morning. Thankfully as the clouds begin to break apart we will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Timing the remainder of the day for you, the first of the breaks in the cloud cover look to occur by mid afternoon. Clearing skies will continue on into overnight hours and throughout the day tomorrow.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Due to the lack of cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours, our overnight lows will top out only in the lower 30s for the majority of the county. That being said the National Weather Service has now placed most of the county in a frost advisory through the morning hours of tomorrow. That does include areas in New Brunswick as well. While far western portions of the county are not placed in a frost advisory it is likely to have overnight lows into the low 30s. One of the reasons they aren’t a part of the advisory is because the National Weather Service has expired those frost and freeze warnings there for the season.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will look to feature temperatures in the low to mid 60s, but thanks in part to the chilly overnight lows, I do think it will take a while for us warm up to that point. I do recommend dressing in layers as you step out the door thanks to our morning lows being on the chillier side. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, the main weather story throughout the week in the county will be the chilly overnight lows. I expect most of the days to be spent in 20s and 30s. Highs however will be right around average for this time of year as they hover around the 60 degree mark and we will be featuring sunshine throughout the week. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.