A Place To Call Home: What is the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Community Organizations coming together to help the homelessness crisis, that is the topic of today’s " A place to call home” Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group.

Every month the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group meets to discuss the needs surrounding the homeless community in Aroostook County, During the pandemic, that meeting had been held virtually. Starting this month, they have returned to in person meetings

Chris Carroll - Board of Directors - HSA " through covid we have experienced a new dynamic when it comes to community services, so really the goal of the homeless stakeholders in it’s newest form has been to bring together those services, make sure people are hitting those touch points when they need it and where they need it, we as service providers need to meet our people when theyre in need and in a timely manner, we cant have people waiting around to be served”

Jennifer Sweetser - Exec Dir. PI Housing Authority “basically its a group of Community Agencies whether it’s churches, government agencies, law enforcement, health agencies, that come together to talk about whatever the issue of the day or providing services to homeless individuals”

Members of the Aroostook stakeholder group include Homeless Services of Aroostook, ACAP, Area Hospitals, and AMHC. A new addition to the group is the introduction of a Homeless Hub Coordinator. Recently Maine housing launched the Homeless Hub Initiative which split the state into 9 different regions, with Aroostook County as Region 9. The goal of the Hub Coordinators is to bring together stakeholders in the community to talk about difficulties, and provide solutions when it comes to homelessness, something not new to Aroostook County.

Jennifer Sweetser - Exec Dir. PI Housing Authority “I’ve been involved with the Homeless Stakeholders Group for probably over a decade but some form of it has existed since the 90′s”

Many different topics were discussed in this months meetings. One of the hot button topics is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, that ACAP administers, funded through a Federal Program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Heidi” Mainehousing has put in an extension with the department of treasury to request an additional $54 Million I’m not sure if that has gone through yet so we are supposed to be told tomorrow if that will be extending the ERA program or when the exit date is”

Caroll and Sweetser both agree they walked away from the meeting with a better understanding of what other community agencies are dealing with.

Chris” We as partnering agencies can now take that to our agency and make better decisions, armed with ok we have 88 families staying at hotels and motels, not 88 people, 88 families well what does that mean to us, it means we need to find housing for 88 people, because eventually that money is gonna run out and as the homeless board of directors we dont want them to end up needing our facility we’re the last responder, we would much rather they end up with Presque Isle housing or with a private market rent”

The stakeholders discussed the current state of homelessness in the county for approximately two hours, brainstorming ideas for possible solutions to the crisis, including Built for Zero which has helped several communities reach what they call Functional Zero Homelessness. Corey Bouchard, NewsSource8

