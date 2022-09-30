A Chilly Start to the Morning But We Will Warm Up Throughout the Day As Full Sunshine Makes a Return

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Yesterday we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. The good news is for today, we will seeing few if any clouds out there as we will be looking forward to a day full of sunshine. All thanks to an area of high pressure to our west. That dry weather does look to continue as another area of high pressure will be following right behind it. It’s not a bad idea to dress in layers this morning. Because of our overnight lows near if not at the freezing mark, it will feel chilly as you step out the door. We started the morning off in the low 30s across the region. Because of that, the National Weather Service had placed us in a frost advisory through 8 am this morning. One thing worth mentioning is that this will likely be one of the last days this season we will see the frost products for the rest of the county and that is because the National Weather Service will expiring these products as of tomorrow. Those products have of course expired in Western portions of the county earlier this month.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs will look to increase into the mid to upper 60s. However, I do think it will take a while to do so given the state of our temperatures this morning. I don’t have much for you in the way of future cast for you. We won’t really be looking at any clouds from the time the sun rises all the way until it sets. The only thing you may encounter into the overnight hours is a couple areas of patchy fog like we had this morning. Overnight lows do look to be warmer than they were last night into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Saturday will feature highs in the low to mid 60s across the region. While we still will be dealing with a few clouds, it is shaping up to be a great day. Less clouds will be present on Sunday, so that is my pick day of the weekend for you even though highs will be in the low to mid 50s across the region. It will also be a great weekend to check out some of the fall foliage around the state. By now, most of us are already above that very low status in the state. The most color of course is here in Aroostook which is right on time based on past seasons. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, the big weather story will be the chilly overnight lows. Headed into the beginning of the work week, some of us have a chance at low temperatures in the upper 20s. The good news is we will be remaining dry for most of the week. We will however look to an increase in the clouds for later portions of the work week.

