Clouds Increase for the First Part of the Weekend, with More Sunshine Expected for the Second Half

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows the high pressure that’s been in control of our weather today. It also shows the cloud deck from Ian making its way up into New England, and even providing some cloud cover to the southern part of the state this evening. As high pressure sinks south and east tonight and into tomorrow, a weak cold front from Canada will try to advance through the region. This brings with it cloudy skies during the afternoon hours of Saturday, along with a very slim chance of a shower overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures tonight are expected to cool off once again, but not as much as they did last night. Low temperatures look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly clear skies and southwesterly winds will help temperatures cool off a bit more in other spots, with lows in far western parts of the county back into the lower to mid 30s. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to make it back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is thanks to more cloud cover expected during the afternoon, limiting how much temperatures can warm up by the afternoon. Winds will also begin to shift into the north, allowing for cooler air to work into the region for the day Sunday. Going hour by hour over the next few dats shows the cloud cover increasing overnight tonight, so most spots will have a few clouds waking up tomorrow morning. Cloud cover looks to increase going throughout the day tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies expected by the late afternoon and evening hours. It’s during this time that I can’t rule out the chance for a quick shower, but chances for this are very low, and at this point I think it looks to remain more cloud cover versus showers. Clouds will push their way south and out of the region by sunrise Sunday morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for Sunday. The clear skies stick around Sunday night into Monday, allowing for cooler temperatures going into Monday morning. High temperatures Sunday struggle to make it into the lower 50s. Again, plenty of sunshine is expected, so overall a nice day even with the cooler temperatures and northerly winds.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday night brings our next potential for a frost, with low temperatures falling back into the mid to upper 20s. Clear skies throughout the overnight along with lighter winds are what we have to thank for the cooler temperatures. High temperatures Monday look to make it back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, while temperatures are quite cold to start the day Monday, it still shapes up to be a nice day with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday Night's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

