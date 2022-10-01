CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ERA FUNDING
A Place To Call Home: Emergency Rental Assistance Program Put on Pause, What This Means For The Homeless Crisis
The Presque Isle Wildcats and Fort Kent/ Madawaska golf teams captured league golf titles and...
League Golf Champions talk about winning titles
Aroostook Community Matters- ACAP’s Mobile Home Replacement Project
Aroostook Community Matters- ACAP’s Mobile Home Replacement Project
Aaron Dodd
UPDATE - Caribou Man In Custody for Burglary/Theft Charges
Homeless Stakeholders
A Place To Call Home: What is the Aroostook Homeless Stakeholders Group?

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian