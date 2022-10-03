A Chilly Start to the Morning With Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. We had plenty of sunshine over the weekend paired with some fall like temperatures. We were off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20s. We actually broke the record low for today set back in 1975 of 27 degrees in Caribou. That cold weather extended all the way down state as well with temperatures near the freezing mark throughout the early morning hours. The good news is temperatures look to slowly increase throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Our current weather setup has a pair of high pressure systems to our North and West. That will be bringing us the dry weather through today and into tomorrow and will help to steer the remnants of what was hurricane Ian to our South. Really our next chance of rain will be stemming from a low pressure system currently brining rain to portions of the Midwest. If we do get any rain it does look to be on the scattered to isolated side of things, but definitely check back with us later this week as we get closer to the system.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, but it will take a while to get to that point. You may find yourself needing the heavier coat heading out the door this morning. That is why I recommend dressing in layers. By the afternoon, you will be able to opt for the light jacket. Overnight lows will take a drop yet again, but I don’t expect them to as cold as they were last night. However, they will look to be in the mid to upper 20s. I don’t have much for you on future cast throughout the day as we are generally looking at a day full of sunshine.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will be back into the low to mid 60s, but once again it will take a while to get to that point dur to those overnight lows. We will feature a few more clouds than today, but most of the day will be full of sunshine. I also wouldn’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog as well during the early morning hours. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, temperatures do look to be on the inclining trend. In fact by Thursday, we could be looking at highs near 70 degrees! Overnight lows will also look to be on the warming trend as well. Clouds do look to increase by mid week leading to some chances for isolated to scattered showers by the weekend.

For more on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.